Here's your forecast:

Tuesday forecast:

Hi: 62° | Lo: 55°

Precipitation: 90% | Wind: S at 14mph

Today: Rain develops through the morning, and should be heaviest during the midday/afternoon hours, then tapers around dinner. Breezy early. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tonight: Scattered lake rain showers developing off of Lake Erie. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.