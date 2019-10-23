Pittsford Rotarians will be serving pasta and sauce from 5 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Pittsford Mendon High School, 472 Mendon Road.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children age 5-12. Children 5 and younger are free. Tickets are available in advance from Pittsford Rotarians, at the door or drive-through, or online at PittsforRotaryClub.org.

The club also has sponsorship opportunities for the event at the bronze — $125, silver —$250, gold — $500 and platinum — $1,000 levels.