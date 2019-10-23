The Rochester Institute of Technology hosted events throughout October to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which served as a catalyst for the LGBTQ rights movement in the U.S.
The RIT Q Center has partnered with student organizations across the campus to host speakers, films and interactive events to reflect on the cultural significance of Stonewall.
RIT commemorates the 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
