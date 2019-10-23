Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Wednesday

Oct 23, 2019 at 4:21 PM


The Rochester Institute of Technology hosted events throughout October to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which served as a catalyst for the LGBTQ rights movement in the U.S.
The RIT Q Center has partnered with student organizations across the campus to host speakers, films and interactive events to reflect on the cultural significance of Stonewall.