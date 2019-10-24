A 2019 documentary by Brighton native Irene Taylor Brodsky was screened at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements,” the story of Brodsky’s deaf son and her parents, RIT/NTID retirees Paul and Sally Taylor, was screened on Oct. 18 in RIT/NTID’s Panara Theatre as part of Brick City Homecoming and Family Weekend.

The film follows the journey of Brodsky’s son Jonas, who is deaf and learned to play Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata — the piece famously written while the composer was losing his hearing. The film also highlights the journey of Brodsky’s father, who, in addition to being deaf, is navigating the aging process. Jonas, Paul and Beethoven’s journeys make up the three movements of the documentary.

Visit moonlightsonatadoc.com to learn more about the documentary and nationwide screening venues.