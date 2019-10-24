Area first-year students honored by Daemen College for earning a minimum GPA of 3.91 in the 2018-19 academic year are Cecelia Elliott, of Rochester; and Alyssa Kretschmann, of Webster.

The top 10 Daemen College students who earned the highest GPA in their first year at the college were recently recognized at an on-campus luncheon held in their honor.

Congratulatory remarks were given by Michael Brogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college and Sabrina Fennell, assistant vice president for student success.