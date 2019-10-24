A community wide, sacred choral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 at the United Methodist Church of Webster, 169 E. Main St.

Nine choirs will participate in this event sponsored annually by the Webster Council of Churches. Each choir will present its own anthem, and all will join together in a 150-voice choir to present the anthem ”Forever Music” by Mark Hayes and the benediction “When We Sing, We Pray” by Cox and Keveren.

Music director Peter Derse will conduct the massed choir. While admission is free, nonperishable food and/or monetary donations will be accepted at the service. The evening’s proceeds will be used to provide Christmas gifts for hospitalized children through Hope House, Webster Community Chest and Santa’s Workshop for Hospitalized Children.

Those unable to attend the evening performance can attend the Massed Choir rehearsal from 4 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Interested persons can attend the individual choir rehearsals, which take place every 15 minutes from 2:45 p.m. until the start of the massed rehearsal. All rehearsals will be held at the United Methodist Church of Webster.