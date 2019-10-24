District 11, I am very pleased to announce that the Monroe County Legislature approved several Community Development Block Grants for the village of Fairport! These grants allow communities to receive various allocations from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for local projects that help improve towns and villages. The CDBG program began in 1973 and is one of the largest continually run programs by HUD.

I am proud to share that the village of Fairport has been granted $67,085 in funding to resurface several key roads for our residents; these areas include, Monroe, Hillsborough and Suffolk streets. This reconstruction includes the replacement of old infrastructure in order to improve drainage and keep our streets in smooth driving conditions.

Our community’s safety is always my top priority and this reconstruction will allow pedestrians the ability to walk safely and ensure safe passage throughout the village.

As the County Legislator for Fairport, I believe that investment in projects like this will help to improve our community so that all residents can feel safe. I encourage anyone who may have any questions regarding this new project to contact me at (585) 753-1922 or by email at, Monroe11@monroecounty.gov.