All events are subject to change. An expanded listing is available at mpnnow.com.

Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Thursday — The Recall, 9 p.m.; Friday — Jerry Falzone & Liar's Moon, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday — Left-Handed Second Baseman, 8 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — The Lizards (Phish tribute), 9 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Deep Blue Band, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Significant Other, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, 2 W. Main St., Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bernunzio's Uptown Music, 122 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Open Jam, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mandolin Orchestra, 1-2:30 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6161 Route 64, Naples: Friday — Open Mic with Men Behaving Badly, 6 p.m.; Saturday — Jack Jones and the Stid Hill Stompers, 6 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Highest Leviathan, Et Mors, DOUR, 8 p.m.; Friday — Unholy Cataclysm Fest featuring Murrum, Emblugeoment, Vile Tyrant, The Crimson Edge And Vertigo Freeway, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Dynoboyz, Grinders, Catalytic Perverters, 8 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Thursday — Paul Strowe, 7-10 p.m.; Friday — Chris Cady, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Border Town, 9 p.m. to midnight; Sunday — Open Mic, 7-10 p.m.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Thursday — Teressa Wilcox Trio, 9 p.m.; Friday — Joe Beard, 10 p.m.; Saturday — Teagan & The Tweeds, 10 p.m.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Vanishing Sun (album release), with Pine Needle Soul, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Mike Doughty (playing Soul Coughing's "Ruby Vroom"), with The Ghost of Mr. Oberon, 8 p.m.

Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo: Saturday — Talking Dreads, 7 p.m.

Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Greece: Sunday — Meyer & McGuire, 7-9 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White and Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Matt Seidel, 7-9 p.m.

Historic German House, 315 Gregory St., Rochester: Friday — Los Straitjackets, 8 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run, Naples: Saturday — Dirty Blanket, 8 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Thursday — Jimmy Grillo's Open Stage, 8 p.m.; Friday — Brian Lindsay Band, 5:30 p.m., Kevin O., 8:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Thighmasters, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday — Traditional Irish Music Sessions, 4 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — Loose Changes, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 Route 247, Canandaigua: Sunday — Flannel Fest featuring Big Logic Duo, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Thursday — Big Blue House, 7 p.m.; Friday — Rochester Ukulele Orchestra, 8 p.m.; Saturday — The White Hots, 8 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Saturday — Prime Time Funk, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Mendon 64, 1369 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Saturday — The Fogg, 7-9 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Thursday — Bryan Price, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday — Jesters Alibi, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Nashvilles, 4853 West Henrietta Road, Henrietta: Friday — Poison Whiskey, 9 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Branded, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Saturday — Ende Brothers, 7:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Scott Guest, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Crazy Chester's Porch Project, 6-8 p.m.

Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Mushroom Cloud, with Big Sexy & The Scrambled Eggs and Darb Jansen, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Thursday — Scott Bradley, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Friday — Ann Mitchell Jazz Duo, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Paradigm Shift, 6- 9 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Thursday — Hanna PK, 6 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Marty Roberts, 4-7 p.m.; Saturday — Ryan Flynn, with Boy Jr., 6-10 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Friday — Tennessee Lights, 6 p.m.; Saturday — Slo-N-EZ, 5:30 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Nik & The Nice Guys, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Hall Pass, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Spirit Room, 139 State St., Rochester: Friday — Spellbound, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Starry Nites, 696 University Ave., Rochester: Thursday — These Fine Moments, 8 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — Nobody's Marigold, 8:45 p.m.; Saturday — The Shakin' Bones, 9:15 p.m.

Three Heads Brewery, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Thursday — The Rita Collective, 8 p.m.; Friday — Disintegration (Cure tribute), 8 p.m.; Saturday — The Gooners, 8 p.m.

Twin Elder Brewery, 160 School St. #4, Victor: Thursday — Young Guns Rusty Barrels, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Shades of Gray, 7-10 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Sunday — Craig Snyder Trio, 2-5 p.m.

Victor Farmington Library, 15 W. Main St., Victor: Acoustic Sing-Around, 2-4 p.m.