Richard Sawicki, of Lackawanna, pleaded guilty Thursday in Wyoming County Court to aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of assault. Sawicki went through a stop sign and hit a minivan on Route 20A in the town of Sheldon in May killing a child and two women.

The man who deputies said was driving drunk when he was involved in a triple-fatal crash is going to prison.

A four-year-old girl, her mother, and grandmother — all from New Jersey — died after they were thrown from the SUV.

Six others, including three children, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Sawicki faces up to 25 years in prison.