A roundup of information from throughout the region

PHELPS — A man and woman are facing felony drug charges after an ongoing narcotics sales investigation.

Troy Randleman, 29, of 100 Main St., No. 4, Phelps, was charged Wednesday with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Lauryn Guilian, 21, of Livonia, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, also a class B felony, deputies said.

Deputies said Randleman sold crack cocaine in August. Guilian, who was with Randleman at the time of his arrest, had cocaine that they were trying to sell, deputies said.

Randleman was taken to Ontario County Jail because of several prior felony convictions, deputies said. Guilian was released after arraignment at the jail.

Deputies said additional charges against Randleman will be presented to an Ontario County grand jury at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Canandaigua and Geneva police officers during the investigation.

CANANDAIGUA

Canandaigua woman faces theft charge

A Canandaigua woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged theft at a Bristol residence in September.

Lori McDonald, 34, of 77 Chapin St., was charged Oct. 18 with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies said McDonald stole property valued at over $1,000.

McDonald is scheduled to appear in Bristol Town Court at a later date.

FARMINGTON

Cobblestone to host ‘Friday Night Fever’

“Friday Night Fever,” set for 6 p.m. Oct. 25, will feature a disco dance costume contest and live performances with staff from the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332.

Proceeds will go to Cobblestone employee Jimmy Flora, whose recent car accident resulted in a three-week hospital stay, broken bones and reconstructive surgeries.

Admission is $20, and includes wine, hors d’oeuvres and raffles. Call 585-398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.

HOPEWELL

Town plans annual halloween party

The town of Hopewell's annual Halloween party will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hopewell Fire Station's County Road 4 location.

The party is open and free to all Hopewell residents. Music, hot dogs, cider, doughnuts and candy will be available for the young and old.