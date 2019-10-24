The governor signs package of “Voter Friendly” legislation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week signed legislation expected to make election ballots easier to read and use. The "Voter Friendly Ballot Act" is part of a package of bills that also require boards of elections to better inform voters about the layout and content of ballots.

"Voting is a fundamental right and there should never be a situation where that right is infringed on just because the ballot isn't clear," stated Cuomo. "These measures will bolster the progress we've made to improve voting access by ensuring ballots clearly lay out the choices and there is no confusion when New Yorkers walk into the voting booth."

The legislation requires boards of election to: create a ballot layout that is straightforward and simple to read; better inform voters when a ballot is two-sided; and post sample ballots on their websites prior to each election as soon as the relevant information becomes available.

The bills are the latest from Cuomo as part of his “Governor's 2019 Justice Agenda” to modernize New York's voting laws to increase voter participation. Early voting is part of that agenda, with New Yorkers for the first time being able to vote in person before Election Day.

Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Registered voters in Ontario County can vote at any of three sites in the county during designated times: the city of Geneva, Geneva Housing Authority Offices; the Board of Elections temporary office in Hopewell; or Victor Town Hall.

Election reforms allow for eight days of early voting before an election, the synchronization of federal and state primary elections, and for voter preregistration for teenagers, among other changes.

Last month, Cuomo also signed legislation expediting party enrollment changes to make it easier for voters to participate in the upcoming primary elections. This removed the Oct. 11 deadline and gives voters until Feb. 14 to make changes to party enrollment and still vote in the April presidential and June congressional and state primaries.

In related news, Cuomo this week said he would likely call a special election to fill the vacant 27th Congressional District seat to coincide with the presidential primary, April 28. The special election will fill the remainder of the term, through 2020, of former Rep. Chris Collins, whose district includes eight counties, including part of Ontario. Collins resigned the same week he pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges relating to insider trading.

If a special election were held on its own it would likely cost more than $1 million, said Cuomo. Rolling the special election into a day when voters are already going to the polls will also encourage better voter turnout, he said.

Editor's Note

Political Roundup, a clearinghouse of announcements and developments in local politics, runs on Fridays in the Daily Messenger. To submit an item for consideration, email senior reporter Julie Sherwood at jsherwood@messengerpostmedia.com.