The business marks its 40th anniversary with a celebration on Saturday

Jamie Kozlowski is proud to carry on a family tradition, but admits it can be challenging to keep up with the demand.

Take last year, for example. Kozlowski — the owner and chief pottery thrower at The Wizard of Clay — made 17,000 pieces of pottery; and more is still needed.

“It’s a good problem to have, but it can be stressful,” Kozlowski said of the brand’s popularity. “You have to prioritize what needs to be done and then do it.”

What he and his family have been doing seems to be working, as the business celebrates its 40th anniversary Saturday.

They will mark the milestone with an anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the business, 7851 State Route 20A, Bloomfield.

The celebration will include a pancake breakfast by Kettle Ridge Farm, live demos of the pottery wheel, and sales from local artists including The Olde Country Store and More, 1849 out of Cohocton, and a visit by Angel from Lazy Acre Alpacas, along with raffles and giveaways. Commemorative pieces of pottery will also be for sale.

Next-door neighbor Noble Shepherd Brewery, which will open at 10 a.m. for the occasion, will serve a 40th anniversary Wizards Brew made with hops from the pottery property.

Pegge Northrup, Jamie Kozlowski’s wife and business manager, said the celebration is a way to say "thank you" to their loyal customers.

Jim and Lois Kozlowski, Jamie Kozlowski’s parents, started the business in 1979. It became a destination location where people could stop in and see the pieces being crafted by Jim, a former art teacher, inside a hand-built series of attached geodesic domes that house The Wizard of Clay’s retail store and workshop.

Jamie Kozlowski started working with his father in 1994. He believes he developed a strong work ethic from watching his parents. His father also taught him the pottery throwing technique.

After his parents’ retirement, Jamie Kozlowski became the Wizard's only full-time potter in 2014. The business employs between 5 to 12 workers, depending on the time of the year.

The Wizard of Clay is known for its Bristoleaf® design, which incorporates indigenous leaves on some of the pottery. The business sells a number of pieces, created using a variety of colors and glazing techniques. There are vases, lights and items for bathrooms, kitchens and the garden, as well as holiday pieces and more.

Popular items include the eggel baker, which is a microwave safe dish for cooking an egg that will fit nicely on a bagel, or making a brownie for one. Another customer favorite is the chicken roaster. Custom orders can be made as well.

“If you can draw it, I can throw it (on the pottery wheel),” Kozlowski said.

The business ships orders anywhere in the world and does have an online business, but people stopping in to visit the retail store make up most of the sales. Kozlowski and Northrup also attend several craft shows along the East Coast each year.

Kozlowski has no plans to slow down and said word of mouth has been a big part of helping the business grow. He admits to sometimes being blown away by The Wizard of Clay’s popularity.

“Sometimes I just can’t believe people like this stuff as much as they do,” Kozlowski said.