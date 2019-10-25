I am pleased to write a letter of endorsement for Jay Mitchell as he seeks re-election for the position of East Bloomfield Town Board. Jay has served on the East Bloomfield Town Board since 2009. Prior to that decade of public service, Jay attended East Bloomfield Town Board meetings for over a year to become acquainted with government administration and operation. He became educated about local laws and public policies.

As East Bloomfield town supervisor, I have worked with Jay since taking office four years ago. During that time we have reorganized and reactivated our town committee structure. Our community is very fortunate to have elected town officials who have lived here a long time and really know the community, such as Jay Mitchell. He works in depth on numerous projects and operations, including water and insurance. He has done remarkable work on both, including the completion of the Whalen Road Water Project. Beyond this committee work, Jay takes an active interest in Boughton Park by attending commission meetings to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges we face to maintain a forever wild nature preserve of 330 acres.

Please vote for dedication and experience.

Fred Wille

East Bloomfield town supervisor