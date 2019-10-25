Fifteen years ago, I voted with my feet to come and live in the town of East Bloomfield. There is so much to like here in this beautiful community. And we are blessed with a town government that works really well. This is largely due to the talent and dedication of Town Board members like Jay Mitchell.

Over the years, I have dealt with Jay on a number of important local issues. He is intelligent, well informed, accessible, and unfailingly courteous. The depth of his social, business, and civic experience is amazing.

Our East Bloomfield board has accomplished a lot during Jay's 10 years of service — from improved water districts, stronger financial planning, and better employee benefits, to expanded municipal sharing, transition funding for our new village library, and addressing the needs of our beloved Boughton Park — to mention just a few.

Like many other communities in Western New York, our town has changed. We are striving to find a new identity — to attract and keep families and opportunities. I cannot think of any East Bloomfield Town Board member more suited to this task than Jay Mitchell.

Francis D. R. Coleman

Bloomfield