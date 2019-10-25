Here's the last weekend in October:
WEEKEND FORECAST:
Friday
Hi: 52° | Lo: 40°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NE at 4mph
Today: Mainly gray with light showers, especially south. Winds variable 5-10 mph Tonight: Some clearing overnight. Winds light and variable.
Mostly cloudy
Saturday
Hi: 54° | Lo: 39°
Precipitation: 15% | Wind: SSE at 7mph
Mostly cloudy and pleasant. Any rain should hold off until late/overnight. Turns breezy late. Wind SE/S 5-15 mph
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Sunday
Hi: 65° | Lo: 49°
Precipitation: 75% | Wind: SSW at 17mph
Rain around, especially through the morning. Rain tapers during the afternoon. Wind SW/W 10-20 mph