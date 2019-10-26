Twelve veterans of the American Revolution are buried in this resting place

CANANDAIGUA — Hunn Cemetery and the 12 veterans of the American Revolution who are buried there soon will be in the spotlight.

A rededication ceremony is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The cemetery, also known as Woolhouse Cemetery, has seen a recent face-lift with a new perimeter fence erected by Canandaigua Academy student and Eagle Scout candidate Zac Palmer.

Besides a gathering for local history enthusiasts, the rededication of the cemetery also is a recognition of those who have been active in maintaining and interpreting this and other local cemeteries. The local Sons of the American Revolution will attend in period costume, and visitors are encouraged to tour the gravesites and enjoy the spectacular oak and hickory trees that have sheltered them for centuries.

Named for the Rev. Zadock Hunn, a Connecticut minister invited to the area by Oliver Phelps in 1795, the cemetery contains the graves of many early settler families, including Briggs, Case, Hawley, Hickox, Hunn, Mack, Nathaway, Thomas, Tillotson, and Wilder, along with many others.

The 178 burials date between 1799 and 1931. Hunn established nine churches in Canandaigua and surrounding towns, and his descendants continue to reside in the southern part of the town.

While many of the gravestones are weathered or damaged, Town Historian Ray Henry will be available with cemetery records collected over the years, in the days when the stones were more legible. Some mysteries remain; there are a few names and stones that have not been matched, and folks with ancestors buried at Hunn Cemetery are especially invited to share their knowledge of who may be buried there.

The 12 Revolutionary War veterans include members of the 1779 Sullivan Campaign who returned to become early settlers after visiting it during the war.