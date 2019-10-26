Journaling initiative offers healing and comfort to grieving parents.

WEBSTER — Born out of devastating loss, one young mom has found a way to bring comfort to other parents grieving the death of their child.

Allison Burchell, a Farmington native now living in Webster, has seized the month of October — Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month — to launch a healing initiative she calls Letters to My Angel.

Her impetus came tragically just six and a half months into her own pregnancy.

“Our daughter, Evangeline Rei Burchell, was stillborn on July 3, making me a mother on my 29th birthday,” said Burchell. “Her heart was not beating, but she captured all of ours the moment she was conceived.”

As she saw smiling parents bringing their newborn babies home from the hospital, Burchell was acutely aware of another group most people don’t see — those who leave with empty arms.

“After Evangeline was born, writing to her in a journal made me feel connected with her each day, and it has helped me on my healing journey,” said Burchell. “I was inspired to write to her because of my grandmother. She wrote to my Uncle David for 13 years after he passed. I saw the healing it gave her to write, and in reading her journals — she wrote 65 in all — I saw the world through both of their eyes.”

Taking a cue from the past and from her present pain, Burchell launched Letters to My Angel, an effort to provide a free journal, stickers, pens, white-out, tape, and a bookmark to parents who have lost children to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss.

“Thursday, Oct. 10, would have been my due date,” said Burchell. “So we decided to make up 32 journaling boxes and deliver them to local hospitals in memory of Evangeline.”

The journal packs were decorated, assembled and provided at no cost to families in need of a lifeline at Unity, Rochester General, Strong Memorial, Highland and Thompson hospitals, and an area doctor’s office.

Evangeline’s story

The last week in June, Burchell said she stopped feeling her typically very active girl move. Her doctor at the time reassured Burchell that everything was okay, that Evangeline had a heartbeat, and most likely had moved to a place where her mom couldn't feel her.

On Monday morning, Burchell anxiously returned to the doctor and reported there was no movement still. That’s when she learned that her baby’s heart had, in fact, stopped beating.

“Those first days are a bit of a blur,” said Burchell of the hours after receiving the heartbreaking news. “We had to shift gears from finishing up our baby registry and setting up the nursery, to preparing for labor and delivery and finding a final resting place for our sweet Evangeline.”

Burchell and her husband Dave found out later that Evangeline wasn't getting enough nutrients through her umbilical cord. It was almost three times longer than a typical cord at her gestational age, and had three times the number of coils. So the baby’s growth was restricted and she was 10 days behind in her development, caused by chronic cord compression.

As part of Burchell’s healing journey, she began writing in a journal dedicated to Evy a few weeks after her passing. Like her grandmother had done decades before, Burchell put pen to paper and poured her heart out to her child.

The comfort she found was a godsend.

Now, when Burchell is having a rough day, she writes to her daughter — and she reads through her grandmother’s letters.

“It’s amazing to experience the world through my grandma's eyes, and I hope someday my future family will get that same comfort out of reading my journals to Evy,” she said. “Writing in my journal has given me a way to still feel connected to my daughter and I really wanted to share this with others going through loss.”

And there are others.

Elizabeth’s story

Trisha Turner of Victor said she also lost a stillbirth baby at full term, and also on her birthday.

Elizabeth Hope weighed 9 pounds, five ounces and died of a blood clot that suffocated her in the umbilical cord just two days before delivery, Turner said.

“It was a terrible experience that left me broken,” Turner said. “My faith brought me comfort during the loss and while processing the intense grief. When you experience such a loss it can either bring you down a dark path or change your perspective and priorities in life. I changed course and began to put my energy into areas of my life where I could have impact in a meaningful and authentic way.”

The experience actually made her a much stronger, more passionate person, she said. And like Burchell, writing was helpful for healing, as was painting.

“Anything to work through the grief is good,” she said.

Had she lived, Elizabeth would be graduating high school this year, Turner said.

“And although I still reflect on the loss of the daughter I would never watch grow up,” Turner said, “I find comfort in God's grace to see the world in a new lens that honors her memory and makes me a better person.”

Natasha’s story

Jillian Rakin of Canandaigua lost her baby girl — Natasha Rose — at 22 weeks.

She’s grateful to the staff at Thompson Hospital for their compassionate care, and took special comfort from the gift of a tiny dress made from a wedding dress and a crocheted baby hat. Photos of her family with Natasha have also been an irreplaceable solace.

These days, hearing people bring up her name and make an effort to talk about her means the world to Rakin and her husband. That, and “people being honest about their own losses, because no one talks about it,” she said.

A national nonprofit called “Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep” provides skilled and compassionate local photographers who will take portraits of the infant in the hospital, Rakin said. But at the time Natasha was born, the family had to make their own photographs — a difficult task when reeling from loss.

“The hardest part, honestly, is being asked these days if we have kids and having to say no,” said Rakin. “But yes, we've had a daughter.”

Unfortunately, language falls short for parents suffering loss.

“There's no word for a mother that loses their child, because it's not even conceivable,” she said. “There's a word for a spouse that loses their loved one — widow or widower. Or a kid that loses their parents — orphan. But there's no word in the English language for a parent that loses their child.”

Lessons learned

There’s a purpose in the Letters to My Angel effort that goes beyond finding personal comfort and even helping others cope with their pain.

“I truly wish to break the silence around pregnancy and infant loss and raise the standard of care,” said Burchell. “One in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage or stillbirth, and that is simply too many losses to occur.”

Through her life-altering experience, Burchell learned to trust her own maternal instincts.

“I wish so much that I had insisted on further testing when our daughter's heart was still beating and her movements had stopped, but we trusted the doctors that were providing the care,” she said. “Once a baby starts moving, that movement should not completely stop.”

According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stillbirth occurs in about 1 in 100 pregnancies, with an estimated 24,000 babies stillborn in the U.S. alone.

That’s roughly the same number of babies who die during the first year of life and more than 10 times the number of deaths that are attributed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, the CDC reports.

Though the causes of many stillbirths are unknown, it occurs in families of all races, ethnicities, and income levels, and to women of all ages.

Because of advances in medical technology over the last 30 years, prenatal care has improved, which has dramatically reduced the number of late- and full-term stillbirth. However, the rate of early stillbirth has remained about the same over time.

“Pregnancy loss is not just the loss of a pregnancy,” Burchell said. “It’s the loss of a child and the entire future you dreamed of with them.”

To learn more

Visit www.LetterstoMyAngel.com, write info@letterstomyangel.com, or find Letters to My Angel on Facebook and Instagram to read writing prompts, inspirational quotes, and to share stories with others. Letters to My Angel is not yet a 501(c)(3), said founder Allison Burchell, so contributions are not tax deductible, but welcome. Every cent donated goes toward providing materials to parents, Burchell said. “We are hoping to help a lot of families who have experienced this loss,” Burchell said.