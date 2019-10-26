I am proud of Canandaigua and I work hard as mayor to keep the Chosen Spot in great shape. Are there things that we can do better? Of course. There will always be ways to improve, which is why “continuous improvement” is one of City Council’s core values.

Canandaigua is a city with one of the lowest tax rates in New York and is financially strong with a bond rating of A++. We do this while continuing to provide high-quality services. In fact, earlier this month, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli applauded our solid financial position while visiting Canandaigua.

So, what do we need to work on?

Protect Canandaigua Lake, our natural asset, source of drinking water and an economic driver.

Maintain city services and infrastructure. Strong working relationships with surrounding municipalities, the school district and Finger Lakes Community College help save dollars and shorten timelines.

Establish additional partnerships where residents and organizations work together to accomplish great things. Recent examples, like the dog park and pickleball courts, illustrate the power of collaboration. Currently a group is forming to address West Avenue Cemetery. Our Climate Smart Committee is developing pathways to help us reduce our carbon footprint. We must continue to cultivate actions like these in our city.

Improve communication with residents and property owners. This can be done in a variety of ways including electronic options, print notification and neighborhood gatherings.

Celebrate our city’s rich history and encourage development that will enhance our community. We are seeing progress with long-vacant sites like Labelon and Lisk, and attracting redevelopment of prominent sites like Tom’s Mobil.

City Council must work together as a team to become educated on issues, seek community input, discuss, debate and then move forward with the goal to keep Canandaigua an attractive place for all.

As mayor, I vow to continue to work for what is in the best interest of our city and its residents; I will approach issues without a preconceived outcome and strive to reach a consensus that will enhance the lives of all.

It is a privilege to serve my community! I ask for your vote on Nov. 5 and thank you for your ongoing support.

Ellen Polimeni is mayor of the city of Canandaigua.