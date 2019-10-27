Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Elmira College recently named cross-country runner Emma MacDowell, of Rushville, as Athlete of the Week. MacDowell recently logged her second-fastest 6-kilometer time of the season at 27:58.2, placing 22nd out of 68 runners at the Cross-Country Only Conference Championships in Geneva.

Dean's list

Amy Carroll, of Rushville, recently was named to the dean’s list at Keuka College in Keuka Park. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Carroll majors in social work.

Enrollments

Matthew Mattoon, of Clifton Springs; Kordel Morrison, of Farmington; and Dawson Hurlbutt, of Macedon, enrolled at SUNY Delhi for the fall 2019 semester.