LEDYARD, N.Y. (WHEC) — A suspect is in custody after he struck a police vehicle head-on in Cayuga County on Friday.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were assisting the New York State Police on a domestic violence investigation on Levanna Road in the town of Ledyard on Friday, Oct. 25, around 7:30 p.m. The suspect involved in the investigation fled the home in a modified Suzuki Samari. Sergeant Matthew Sloan was stationary on the side of Levanna Road in his marked police vehicle when the suspect swerved and hit the vehicle head-on. The police vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, airbag deployment and it caught on fire.

Sgt. Sloan and his K9 made it out of the vehicle without injury.

The suspect, Shawn S. Holmes, 28, of Auburn, was taken into custody following a brief struggle. Holmes did not sustain any significant injuries. Holmes is charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer which is a class C Felony.

Holmes was arraigned in the Town of Throop Court and is in the Cayuga County Jail. He will appear in the Town of Ledyard Court on Oct. 30 at 6.p.m.