Incumbents Stephen Cowley and Donna Goodwin face challengers Cathy Colby and Bessie Tyrrell

SOUTH BRISTOL — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the South Bristol Town Board. Incumbents Stephen Cowley and Donna Goodwin are both running on the Republican line. Challengers Cathy Colby and Bessie Tyrrell are running on the Democratic Party line and an independent line, South Bristol for Change.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Here’s how each candidate responded to questions.

CATHY COLBY

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

A. Although new to politics, I am not new to being involved. Locally, I was honored to have been on the committee that reviewed and updated the most recent comprehensive plan of South Bristol. In addition, I have served on and chaired committees of my homeowners’ association.

In the past, I was in on the ground floor of the Parent Council of the Rochester City School District. I volunteered at Charles Settlement House. I have served on PTA boards in many different capacities in the Fairport school district. Professionally, I worked with children on the autism spectrum at Monroe BOCES No. 1. I am a good listener, a team player and I approach issues with common sense and thoughtfulness. I will be prepared to address concerns moving forward as they present themselves.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

A. The proposed Everwilde Inn and Spa development has been an ongoing conversation for as long as I have lived here. At this point, we need to let the legal State Environmental Quality Review process continue. Once all the data has been collected, a decision will be rendered.

Our lakes and our natural resources are our greatest assets; they need our protection. I believe our zoning laws need to be strong enough to protect residential areas from commercialization. Steep slopes, overdevelopment and septic issues all need to be a part of the conversation.

Environmentally, I would like to expand our recycling and composting efforts within the town in preparation for future changes to the Ontario County landfill operated by Casella Waste Systems.

STEPHEN COWLEY

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

A. My skills come from being engaged in my community for over 30 years, because I believe I can make a difference. I have good listening and people skills from my service in local government and volunteer organizations. I was on the Naples Village Board over 20 years ago (four and a half years). I have worked with the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council and was president of the South Bristol Fish-n-Game Club for 34 years where we have raised dollars to send children to DEC camp; for graduate scholarships to Naples and Honeoye Central School students; and for roadside cleanup in South Bristol as Adopt-a-Highway. I’ve been on the South Bristol Town Board for the last four years. We successfully reviewed, reworked and updated our comprehensive plan. We passed a noise ordinance (2019) and a septic system inspection law (2018). We are in the process of engineering and securing funds for a new highway garage. This year, we have been working on a short-term rental local law and speed reduction limits in Woodville. Over the past four years we have completed steps in the ongoing Everwilde project involving a Draft Environmental Impact Study, Supplemental Environmental Impact Study and a Final Environmental Impact Study.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

A. Most important for me is serving everyone in this great little township and not just concentrating on one issue. We make time for all residents and work on them at the best of our ability. There are many subjects that we have addressed and been working on along with Everwilde. The way we are going to address all of these issues will be one at a time, all the while making time for each. We are always multitasking as council members. Does one issue take up more time, yes, but that doesn’t mean someone else is not as important. If I was going to pinpoint the Everwilde project, it would be how my skills and experience from employment at the Honeoye Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant for the last 37 years apply to the Everwilde process involving waterworks, wastewater plant, infrastructure and state and federal requirements along with everything else we have reviewed in workshops since January 2018. Another project involves the scheduling, engineering and funding for the new highway garage. It is important to me to help coordinate this so it goes smoothly for a successful result for the taxpayers.

DONNA GOODWIN

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

A. I have been on the South Bristol Town Board for three, four-year terms. I also was the South Bristol town bookkeeper for three years so I am very familiar with handling town finances and budget challenges. I have been a resident of South Bristol for 37 years. The reason we moved to South Bristol was to enjoy the scenic beauty that surrounds us and its rural setting. I have been actively involved in the town and am very familiar with its challenges we face down the road.

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

A. One of our top issues in South Bristol now is the Everwilde project. The Town Board passed on June 10, 2019, Resolution 41-2019 "Intent to Complete a Final (Environmental Impact Statement) Without Further Delay" in regards to Everwilde undergoing (New York State Environmental Quality Review) review. The resolution established a 45-day time period, with a deadline of July 25, for the project sponsor to supplement the information previously provided the Town Board regarding DEC's permitting of the proposed Everwilde sanitary sewer connection. The town at this point is planning on doing a workshop on Oct. 28 to hopefully complete the pending FEIS.

I also feel another issue that will always be important to the town is controlling growth of the town and keeping South Bristol a beautiful area. I chose to live here for the scenic and rural characteristics of our town and want to keep it that way.

BESSIE TYRRELL

Q. What experience/skills make you a good candidate?

A. I am well qualified to represent the people of South Bristol. I have been a Planning Board member for more than 12 years and have business experience as a senior system analyst for Corning Inc. and Bausch & Lomb. I have volunteered in dozens of organizations that include president of the Summer Soccer League and treasurer for the Naples Rotary. I taught Sunday school, have led classes in teaching parenting to dads, and took 300 3-year-olds from Head Start to the circus (which went quite well until someone bought each one of them a coke!)

Q. What are one or two top issues you find most important and how will you address these?

A. Over and over again our residents have said: “We want to preserve the rural character of South Bristol.” What has the South Bristol Town Council done? Despite promises to protect the rural values of South Bristol, they’ve voted for projects and policies that do just the opposite.

The South Bristol Town Council: spent five years discussing Everwilde and discussing changing a residential area to a commercial area; failed to adopt policies and laws our neighboring towns have enacted that would keep the rural character of our town and keep commercial uses in commercial areas. Every meeting, every vote, every member votes the exact same way out of 279 votes in the last four years. Only one vote had one dissenting opinion.

What I will do about it? I am clear about preserving the rural character of our town; I will prohibit Everwilde or anyone else from changing our zoning from residential to commercial; and I won’t spend five years talking about it either! I am committed to protecting what we all love about South Bristol; I will be an independent voice on the Town Council. It's time for new voices in South Bristol, it's time for South Bristol 4 Change.