I am writing to voice my support for George Smith to be the Ward 3 representative for City Council. Canandaigua is ready for new leadership; someone with a fresh perspective, someone who is hardworking and dedicated, an average person who has deep roots in the community, ready to give back and represent the voice of the people.

George and his wife, Julie Marie, have remained in his hometown of Canandaigua to raise their three children. His strong ties to the community were passed down from his parents. George’s father, Steve Smith, was a beloved mail carrier for over 40 years. His mother’s family owned the Johncox Ice Cream Shop on Main Street.

George is a Rochester city firefighter and has been in the fire service for over 20 years. He also takes pride in being an educator for the fire service, teaching new firefighters how to do the job safely and efficiently. George spends his free time with family and friends and also enjoys volunteering at Sonnenberg Gardens — a beloved historic landmark cherished by our community. George is always 100% invested in all that he does, and he will be 100% invested in Ward 3, too.

When I asked George why he was running for City Council, he said that he wanted to be more than just a bystander and help address the issues that affect our community head-on while preserving Canandaigua’s unique charm. He wants to keep the public educated on issues, informed on the facts and be the voice of the people. I can promise you that he will do the job with honesty, integrity and an unbiased willingness to listen to all options for our residents. Please vote to keep Canandaigua “The Chosen Spot” for all, not just a few.

Please vote for George Smith on Nov. 5. You will not regret the change.

Lenore Sullivan

Canandaigua