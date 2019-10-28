The show opens Oct. 31 and runs through Nov. 3 at the Black Box Theatre

CLIFTON SPRINGS — Thirty-one years ago, 270 people were killed when Pam Am Flight 103 was brought down over the small town of Lockerbie, Scotland. This tragedy sparked the writing of "The Women of Lockerbie," a drama by Deborah Brevoort.

The Theatre Experience of Midlakes High School is bringing this moving piece to the Finger Lakes for the first time, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 and again at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 in the school’s Black Box Theatre on Route 488.

In this story a mother from New Jersey roams the hills of Lockerbie, Scotland, looking for her son's remains that were lost in the crash. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane's wreckage. The women, determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, want to wash the clothes of the dead and return them to the victim's families. The drama about the triumph of love over hate is loosely inspired by a true story, although the characters and situations in the play are purely fictional.

In a press release, the director, Midlakes High School English teacher Keith E. Childs, states, “After the crash of Pan Am 103, the women of Lockerbie, Scotland set up a laundry project to wash the 11,000 articles of clothing belonging to the victims that were found in the plane’s wreckage. Once the clothes were washed, the women packed and shipped them to the victims’ families around the world. The story of 'The Women of Lockerbie' is moving, thought provoking, entertaining and touching. A play that is so special that it shouldn’t be missed.”

The eight-member cast includes senior Erik Dillon and Merrick Van Meter, a junior, as husband and wife Bill and Madeline Livingston. Olive Allison, the leader of the women of Lockerbie, is portrayed by junior Cassandra VanDamme. Her friends and followers are played by senior Shea Carr, and sophomores Alania Krenzer and Jennifer Petracchi. Hannah de Almeida Lage, a junior, and senior Zachary Edgemon portray Hattie, the cleaning woman, and George Jones, an American government representative.

Student directors are senior Natalie Wilkes and sophomore Shelby Balliet. Tracy VanDamme, Carol Byron, Nancy Denisi and Susie Bonawitz are designing the costumes. The set is designed by Charlie King and Jon George. King also serves as the technical director for this production and is assisted by Jason Dunham. Ross Gifford serves as lighting designer while Cris Brown designs the publicity graphics for the show.

Senior Emily Meissner, assisted by junior Annie Hyde, is stage manager.

Ticket information

Presale tickets for "The Women of Lockerbie" are available at the Midlakes High School office, Phelps Hometown Pharmacy, Sandy’s Floral Gallery in Clifton Springs, Deb’s Crafts and Things in Newark, Stomping Grounds in Geneva and Renaissance—The Goodie II Shoppe in Canandaigua. Cost is $8 and $7 for students and senior citizens. Tickets purchased at the door cost an additional $2. Because of the limited seating in the Black Box Theatre, the purchase of presale tickets is strongly suggested.