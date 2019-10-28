A roundup of information from throughout the region

ALBANY — Nearly 50,000 people voted statewide, excluding data from Erie and Oneida counties, during New York's first weekend of early voting.

According to state Board of Elections data, most counties reported a decrease in ballots from Saturday to Sunday. Erie and Oneida counties were not counted.

Albany County Board of Elections Commissioner Rachel Bledi said she expects voter turnout to increase next year once residents are more familiar with the early voting process.

New York's early voting period will last until Nov. 3.

CAYUGA COUNTY

Deputies: Man crashes into police vehicle

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck a police vehicle head on in Cayuga County on Friday, according to Daily Messenger news partner, News 10NBC.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office was assisting State Police on a domestic violence investigation on Levanna Road in the town of Ledyard on Friday, Oct. 25. A man fled the home in a modified Suzuki Samurai, deputies said.

Sgt. Matthew Sloan was stationary on the side of Levanna Road in his marked police vehicle when the suspect swerved and hit the vehicle head on, deputies said. The police vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, the airbag deployed and it caught on fire.

Sloan and his police dog made it out of the vehicle without injury.

The suspect, Shawn S. Holmes, 28, of Auburn, was taken into custody after a brief struggle. Holmes did not suffer any significant injuries, deputies said.

Holmes is charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, which is a class C felony.

Holmes will appear in Ledyard Town Court on Wednesday.

FARMINGTON

Farmington Friends to hold interfaith forum

The Peace and Social Concerns Committee of Farmington Friends Meeting and the 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse will co-sponsor an interfaith forum at 1 p.m. Nov. 3.

The session will explore how the peace positions of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian faiths are influenced or grounded in their beliefs.

Soup, bread and cheese will be served after meeting for worship. Call 315-986-5559 for information.

PITTSFORD

Victor hikers to explore Powder Mills Park

Victor Hiking Trails will lead a hike on Nov. 9 at Powder Mills Park, 154 Park Road.

The hike will be at a moderate pace with some hills, covering about 5 miles on the trails in the park. Hikers will meet at the fish hatchery parking lot at 9 a.m.

Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.