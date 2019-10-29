The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that Brandon White was taken in just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the town of Wolcott on an arrest warrant for charges stemming from a case in Izard County, Arkansas.

A fugitive from justice wanted in Arkansas was arrested on Sunday in Wayne County.

A report on the website of the Izard County Sheriff's Office says that the 20-year-old, who is originally from Maine, is facing charges of rape. No additional information on the case is available at this time.

White was taken to the Wayne County Jail, where he will be held until the Izard County Sheriff's Office extradites him.