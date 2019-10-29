Messenger Post Media messengerpost

Tuesday

Oct 29, 2019 at 10:43 PM


Irondequoit youth participated in the march against JUUL in response to the Tobacco National Day of Action on Oct. 9.
The theme of the Tobacco National Day of Action was “Don’t Test on Humans.”
At Eastridge High, Reality Check youth worked alongside The Truth Campaign to host a “Ditch JUUL” event.
