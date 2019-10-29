Irondequoit youth participated in the march against JUUL in response to the Tobacco National Day of Action on Oct. 9.
The theme of the Tobacco National Day of Action was “Don’t Test on Humans.”
At Eastridge High, Reality Check youth worked alongside The Truth Campaign to host a “Ditch JUUL” event.
Irondequoit youth participate in Tobacco National Day of Action
