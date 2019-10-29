This voluntary letter, in support of Justice Walter W. Jones’ candidacy for re-election to that prominently important office in the town of Canandaigua, is predicated on his nearly 21 years of experience and decision making without ever having a case reversed by a higher court.

While his credentials speak well of the qualifications desired and necessary for the position he now seeks to continue, I believe Justice Jones also brings a generous dose of important attributes — dedication, perseverance, credibility and integrity to his work, while making quality happen in the public service sector.

Having known the Jones family via other community and town government programs for decades, I can readily attest to their high ethical, moral and competency standards. Also, being associated with the Ontario County community for some 40 years, in both the private and public arenas, I feel confident in recommending that Justice Jones be re-elected by the town as the best overall qualified candidate.

Lastly, as with most local impact decisions, the Town Board and town residents must feel comfortable with their choice, and as a component of that process, I would term my vote for Justice Jones as being professionally very comfortable.



George E. Herren

Canandaigua