The board of trustees and staff of Penfield Public Library would like to thank the Friends of the Penfield Public Library and their president, Mary Maley, for making the 2019 Annual Used Book Sale held Sept. 9-13 so successful.

Over the five day event, $28,250 was raised.

Special thanks are extended to book sale co-chairs Janet Flanagan, Gary Richardson and Nancy Anstadt and their hardworking committee members: Friends Treasurer Ginny Reed; Carole Pepe, Carol Hutner and Beverly Vaughan, publicity; Diane Robbins, book-sorting; Judy-Ann West, Friends secretary; Nancy Anstadt, set up; Barbara Olmstead Long, volunteer recruitment; Diane Meyer, membership chair; and Maggie Hession, clean up and disposal of items.

In addition to over 100 individual volunteers, thanks go out to staff members Barb Wolf, TrevorBailey, Wayne Fisher and Adam Curynski. Others very instrumental in the book sale’s success include Phyllis Ely, Renate Wirth, Ryane Graham, John Burch, John Byrnes, Jim Maley, Pam Whitney, Carolyn Wise, Dan Brocht, Ricky Briggs, Jim Jimmy Jr. and Brady Flanagan; Ryan Tegas, Jared Barlow, Mark Poore, Tom Konopka, Bob Gullo, Bob Hession and George, Jonathan and Jennifer Anstadt.

This year special thanks should be extended to Rob Consaul, Penfield varsity coach, for providing the following baseball team members who helped move books on Sept. 6: Mike Pickett, Jake Rinere, Justin Harman, Tim Stapleton, Paul Cullen, Ryan Kalbkus, Tim and Nick Nichols, Anthony Mula, Ethan Snell, Connor Magee, Dillon Henwood, Alex Gorski, Justin Miaych, Tommy Dangler, Will Moran, Kyle Straube, Sam Musy, Zach Cardilli, Brendan Miller, Ben Harrison, Paul Irving, Tim and Brendan Rozek, Logan Martella-Tasick, Jack Taylor, Luke Westervelt, Josh Swan, Jack DeRue, Collin Pichary, Ethan Fici, Jake and Quinn Scoma, Jackson Blaakman, Zach Buse, Ethan Berman, Sean Parmelee, Jon Bowes and Ryan Green.

Also helping with the clean up on Sept. 13 were girls’ lacrosse team members Ashley Enfonde, Chelsea Akins, Claire Wing, Julia Guiton, Tabbie Truelson, Abby and Emily Shortino and Moira Stapleton.

Thanks also to local merchants: Family First, Lisa’s Liquor Barn and Wegmans.

Finally, the library would like to publicly thank all the Penfield residents who joined the Friends organization, and donated and purchased materials. Proceeds will be used to provide equipment, programs and other enhancements in the Penfield Public Library that are not covered by the library’s general operating budget.