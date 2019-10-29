I am pleased to write a letter of endorsement for Michelle MacMillan as she seeks re-election for the position of East Bloomfield Town Board.

Michelle has served on the East Bloomfield Town Board since 2011. During her two terms, she has served in prominent roles. Several years ago, there was a vacancy mid-term in the supervisor position. Michelle willingly stepped up and assumed the role of interim supervisor until the term expired and a new supervisor was elected. She did an exceptional job of leadership during her time as interim supervisor.

Michelle is very active in our town government. She currently serves as deputy supervisor and works closely with the supervisor to build an action-packed agenda. Her knowledge of the community and remarkable financial skills enable us to build functional budgets to address community needs while maintaining a conservative approach to spending and tax levy.

Michelle sits on the audit and finance committee as well as the highway and computer/information technology committees. Her committee work is so valuable due to her professional background. East Bloomfield is fortunate to have someone of her caliber. Please vote for dedication and leadership.

Frederick A. Wille

East Bloomfield town supervisor