Local Girl Scout, Elizabeth “Ellie” Fairchild recently submitted her final report for her Girl Scout Gold Award.

As part of the project, Ellie created and led four science, technology, engineering and math programs designed specifically for middle school-aged girls. The programs took place during school break times in December, February, April and during the summer at the Mendon

Public Library.

Ellie created a website with information about the programs and other information about women in STEM. Ellie shared her lessons with the Monroe County Library System and encouraged all children’s librarians to visit her website.

Visit the stemlibrary.wordpress.com for more information.