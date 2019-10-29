St. John Fisher College, in partnership with Finger Lakes Community College, aims to alleviate the teacher shortage in high-need rural districts through its newly created Noyce INSPIRE Scholarship Program.

Supported by a $1,447,084 grant from the National Science Foundation Robert Noyce Scholarship Program, Fisher’s iteration of the program will support the recruitment of 20 undergraduates who will earn a bachelor of arts degree in a science, technology, engineering or math field — biology, chemistry, physics, or mathematics — while also majoring in inclusive adolescent education.

Fisher will work with FLCC to recruit students from rural, high-need areas as Noyce INSPIRE Scholars, and will place particular effort on attracting those transferring from community colleges. Students awarded the scholarship will receive significant tuition assistance in both junior and senior years of study, helping to alleviate the financial barriers to obtaining a teaching degree. The first cohort of scholars will enroll in fall 2020.

Noyce INSPIRE Scholars will conduct their student teaching and fieldwork placements among four districts — Sodus, Geneva, Penn Yan and North Rose-Wolcott — all located in the rural Finger Lakes region.

FLCC students can email Professor Gauvin at kellie.gauvin@flcc.edu or call (585) 785-1387 for more information.