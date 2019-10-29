Renjen Orthodontics is serving as a drop off site for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

Renjen Orthodontics at 2124 Penfield Road is helping to collect shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items, or toys for children who have been victims of war, poverty and famine. Donations may be dropped off during the national collection week from November 18-25.

Renjen Orthodontics will also be collecting donations for the Penfield Ecumenical Food Shelf to help local families in need during the holiday season. Visit PenfieldBraces.com for more information.