First American Equipment Finance continues to make history as Fortune and Great Place to Work named First American Equipment Finance No. 11 among the Best Workplaces in the U.S.

First American has received over 30 top workplace accolades since 2012. This year, the company was named the best place to work in New York — for the second year running — and the best workplace nationwide in finance and insurance. Fortune and Great Place to Work also awarded high honors to First American in New York and among millennials. The $2 billion organization has achieved industry-leading growth and has tripled its workforce to 255 employees.

To determine the 2019 Best Workplaces in the U.S., consulting firm Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback from 127,000 employees nationwide. Respondents answered more than 60 questions about their workplace experiences, trust in leadership and employees’ ability to achieve their full potential in the workplace.