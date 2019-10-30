When my parents moved to Canandaigua in the 1950s, they knew this was where they wanted to raise their family. Likewise, my wife Kellie and I knew that Canandaigua was where we wanted to settle and raise our family.

As a lifelong resident of the town of Canandaigua, and graduate of Canandaigua Academy, I understand our past and the traditions that bind us together. I also see our future, as a place where people want to live, work and raise their own families. That is why I am running for the Canandaigua town board. We need to ensure that our town remains the “chosen spot” for future generations. We need to respect our past and preserve our future.

That starts with respecting taxpayers. Middle class homeowners should not be treated as a limitless ATM by town government. Over the past several years, we have all seen double digit tax increases, and this has a real impact, especially on young families in our community and seniors on fixed incomes. This has to stop. The fact is that we have to balance priorities and preserve the character of our town by preventing Henrietta-style sprawl that increases traffic and lowers property values. We need to focus on maintaining the infrastructure we have and finding new ways to open up our town government and make it more efficient.

Government should serve taxpayers first, and that means holding public meetings at times when people who work during the day can actually attend. For the last two decades, I have worked as a social studies teacher for the Canandaigua City School District. During this time, I have had the pleasure of coaching your children on the football and girl’s lacrosse fields. I am active in my local church and have been a member of the BSA Troop 53 Scout Committee. As a teacher in our community for over 20 years, I see the struggles that families face just to make ends meet. That is why I will work tirelessly to represent each and every resident of our town, to be fiscally responsible and hold the line on taxes and spending. We need to keep Canandaigua a place where new families can afford to settle and seniors can afford to stay.

While employed by the Canandaigua City School District, I have served as a Student Government Advisor and a Middle School Team Leader. During my time in these positions I focused on improving communication with parents. Communication is important to me and this is one area where the Town of Canandaigua definitely improve. We must make town meetings more accessible by rotating meeting times and by supporting internet and local TV access.

I am the only candidate who can bring an outside perspective to town hall. I have the benefit of a deep understanding of our history, while not being beholden to party politics or town hall insiders. I can bring fresh ideas and a new perspective that our town needs as we face our future.