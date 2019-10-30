I am proud to announce that the Town of Canandaigua is in great standing in the community and in the region. We have a strong record of accomplishments, a model for other communities to follow. With my four years on the town board, we have accomplished the following:

• Fiscal restraint and financial stewardship resulted in one of the lowest tax rates in the county at $1.03/thousand of assessment. Residents benefit from a professional staff, well-maintained roads, beautiful parks, trash/recycling/food composting at the transfer station, all at a very low cost.

• Transitioning to a town manager form of government, becoming a leader as one of the few in the state. Professional management of our day-to-day operations, allows our part-time elected officials to concentrate on policies and oversight.

• Planning for sustainable growth, we are in the process of implementing the Uptown Canandaigua Study which encompasses multi-modal transportation, economic growth and code changes in the northern area of the town.

• After two years of studies, the town, city and chamber have formed the Canandaigua Local Development Corp. to jointly work not only on economic development but the number one priority: Preserving and protecting Canandaigua Lake. I am honored to have been chosen as the Vice President of the LDC representing the town.

• Sustainable growth must be responsible growth. To that effect, we have implemented a strong program to preserve, protect and promote our agriculture economy. We have preserved over 2500 acres of farmland town-wide and identified priority locations for further preservation.

• Our town has become a leader in “municipal government transparency.” We established a comprehensive program to share information with residents through our town website, emails, print and social media.

• Our Citizens Implementation Committee, whose charge has been to implement the goals of our 2011 Comprehensive Plan has been successful in executing this charge and will be working on a 2020 Update. We are fortunate to have over 60 volunteers on different committees that are committed to insure our past is preserved and our future promoted.

• As chair of the town’s Environmental Committee, we have implemented a food waste composting program, increased recycling, and improved education materials.

• During my tenure, we have constructed the new highway facility, on time and under budget.

• Improved Parks and Trails and a new Master Plan for Parks.

• In progress is a major water infrastructure project required by the NYS Dept. of Health.

I have been an integral member of the town board for the past four years and an active, hands-on member on town and community committees for the past ten years. I am honored to be a town board member, comprised of people that are hard-working, progressive, ethical and accountable to their residents. I bring continuity and a strong work ethic. My experience makes it clear that knowledge of the town’s workings is critical to keeping it successful and a great place to live… for you… the town residents.

I would be honored to have your vote and be re-elected to the town board.