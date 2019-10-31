Honeoye is a great place to live and raise a family. Thirty-five years ago, my wife Susan and I chose Honeoye as our home, raising Jasmine, Mason and Grace in this beautiful, friendly community of ours. I’m running for supervisor as a leader in maintaining Honeoye’s low tax rate and supporting the values of small town life. I have the experience of town board and school board leadership, knowledge of how laws work and understanding of the fiscal responsibility that is needed now.

Our budget should be a reflection of the community’s short and long term goals. We can accomplish this with a multi-year plan and logical steps to implement it. Low tax increases and a reasonable fund balance policy, in line with New York state recommendations and pursuit of all available grants will go a long way toward sustained progress and growth.

It takes a team with focused leadership to keep moving forward. We have so many folks with good ideas and a real commitment to working together for the health of our community.

There is a lot of interest in highlighting our beautiful natural resources and expanding the Richmond Recreation Program for families, including providing more town sponsored events. Keeping Honeoye great for families makes this a vibrant and desirable place to live. I also believe that sidewalks are like the welcome mat of a community — let’s build them!

Protecting our community and our natural assets is a priority of mine. That’s why I voted to ban hydrofracking here in Richmond. I support planting more trees in town providing shade in the summer, a picturesque Main Street and erosion prevention.

I recently visited Lake Carmi in northern Vermont, which is very similar to Honeoye in size and depth (30 feet) and algal bloom issues. We’ll be able to learn from their state-funded aeration project, which looks promising so far.

I am committed to listening to all ideas and providing more communication with the community, while holding myself to the highest ethical standards. Let’s put aside our differences and work together for the good of the community. I’ll work hard to accomplish your goals to benefit everybody and increase the quality of life here in Honeoye.