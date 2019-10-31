Girl Scouts from the Western New York council participated in the 50th annual Skills & Chills event at Camp Seven Hills Goodyear on Sept. 28.

Skills & Chills is a yearly competition that focuses on outdoor skills and teamwork. Girl Scouts from grades six through 12 participate to showcase their abilities and earn awards. A volunteer committee organizes the event and chooses judges that are subject matter experts in each field. Girls participate in events such as archery, orienteering, first aid and emergency preparedness, canoeing and kayaking, tent pitching, log sawing, knots and lashing and field sports. New this year, the committee added jackknife to the skills and asked the girls to prove their aptitude for usage and safety, whittling and knife sharpening using a whetstone.

To further celebrate the 50th anniversary, the Girl Scouts of Western New York archives committee brought in multiple displays showing the history and evolution of the event. It has been hosted at five different camps, and throughout that time, the skill challenges have varied due to location or the girls’ interests in particular outdoor activities.

Visit gswny.org to learn more about Girl Scouts of New York.