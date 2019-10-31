Heritage Christian Stables, a horsemanship program for children and adults with and without disabilities, is seeking volunteers to assist with the remainder of their fall riding session, which runs through Nov. 30.

The stable needs both horse leaders and side walkers. Horse leaders are responsible for the horse during the lessons, helping to lead the horse and rider around the ring. Side walkers work with the rider during the lesson, providing support as needed. Lessons are offered Mondays through Saturdays at various times throughout the day and evening. Volunteer hours can be used to fulfill school or other community service requirements. People who are interested in being volunteers for the current session will need to attend a training. Visit Heritagechristianstables.org to apply.

Volunteer training is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Heritage Christian Stables, 1103 Salt Road.

Contact Niki Whilden at (585) 872-2540 or nwhilden@HeritageChristianServices.org for information and to register for orientation.