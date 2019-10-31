In Ward 2, Nick Fabbio and Dan Unrath. In Ward 4, Erich Dittmar and Erika Schuppenhauer

CANANDAIGUA — No matter the outcome on Election Day, Nov. 5, two new faces will be joining Canandaigua City Council and representing Wards 2 and 4.

In Ward 2, Nicholas E. Fabbio, owner and manager of Nick’s Chophouse in downtown Canandaigua, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. He is facing Daniel A. Unrath, a New York State Division of Parole retiree, who is running on the Democratic and Chosen Spot party lines.

They are vying to succeed current Councilmember Bob Palumbo, who is running for mayor.

Ward 2 is the southeast quadrant of the city, from Gibson Street south and east of Main Street.

In Ward 4, Erich H. Dittmar, who is a special education teacher, is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines. He is facing Erika S. Schuppenhauer, who is a practicing attorney for The Schuppenhauer Law Firm, who is running on the Republican and Independence party lines.

They are running to succeed current Councilmember Renée Sutton, who is running for an at large spot on council.

Ward 4 is the northwest quadrant of the city, from West Avenue north and west of Main Street.

Here is how they responded to questions.

WARD 2

Nick Fabbio

Q1. Being a local business owner I have a vested interest in the future of Canandaigua. A thriving community is good for all those involved; I look around at neighboring municipalities, witness the impressive growth and expansion, and find myself wanting to be a part of bringing that type of success to our community. I hope to be the representative for the residents of Ward 2 to help usher in a bright new future with the utmost regard to our natural resources, economic growth and storied past.

Q2. Recently I read a Fire Operational and Analysis Report prepared by CPSM. The report found that the city is improperly staffed with regards to fire services, often cited is the lack of funds to recruit and retain the desired level of staff. The city commissions many of these reports that are very helpful and I believe we should utilize their findings to guide our decisions with regards to staffing of emergency services. As for moving forward all options should be considered, some of which are mentioned in the CPSM report, to obtain the staffing demanded by our populace.

Q3. While there are many facets to the functioning of a city, initially my main focus will be on the protection of our lake and the further development of Downtown Canandaigua. Working with our property owners and restoring a clean, healthy lake and lakefront should be top priorities moving forward.

Dan Unrath

Q1. I believe it is important to keep Canandaigua and its lake beautiful, clean and functioning for our children and grandchildren. I think my education, employment history, work ethic, time availability, and my ability to listen to people will enable me to serve our city extremely well.

My degree is in economics. I am retired from the New York State Division of Parole having worked in both the Buffalo area office and Rochester area office. My family and I chose to live here 27 years ago.

For 14 years I was a volunteer fireman in Mayville, N.Y. I was also on the department’s rescue squad where I served as a lieutenant. I am a volunteer for Habitat For Humanity/ Restore. Ward 2 has areas where the housing stock is not up to standards and I believe in a literal “hands-on approach” to problem solving. I’ve participated in many charity athletic events in the area.

Since my endorsement 11 months ago I have attended almost every City Council meeting including the committee meetings (about five per month) and am sure I can begin to contribute immediately.

Q2. First, my compliments and gratitude to all the departments. Firemen are incredibly brave people! It doesn’t matter who you are, if you need help, there they are, day or night. Our police under Chief Stephen Hedworth are true professionals. If you feel safe walking around Canandaigua thank them. Our DPW personnel are top notch. Ever seen our garbage pickup? Freezing cold or blistering hot and there they are, literally running alongside the trucks!

Our city, in cooperation with the town, commissioned a study of our fire protection by the Center for Public Safety Management. In its July 2018 report (114 pages) it recommends the following staffing: “CPSM recommends that the city add one career member per shift over the next three fiscal year periods to enhance staffing levels to a total of three career staff per 24-hour shift period.” I concur with this wholeheartedly and note that this is being gradually implemented by our current council.

Police Chief Hedworth told the council at one meeting that there was a statewide shortage of qualified police officers and that he had two current openings. The current council has added two officers; a youth officer and a school resource officer. The staffing level seems right although I would, of course, listen carefully to any requests.

Our parks and DPW are running very, very lean. We have increased our park areas without increasing our maintenance staff. I would favor an additional position.

Our taxes right now are the very lowest by far of any comparable New York small city and our bond rating and fiscal health the best. The city is operating “lean and mean.” An increase in our taxes slightly above inflation levels would be appropriate to add the needed personnel.

Q3. The greatest threat we face is the health of our lake. Our very livelihoods, economic life, and drinking water are tied to our beautiful lake.

Blue-green algae is a growing menace and has continued to bloom each summer and close portions of the lake to swimming. In the past it forced Rushville to close its water treatment plant temporarily. The menace has been found at the deep level of the city’s intake pipes. Continuous rigorous testing has, so far, found our water pure.

We must work with scientists and listen to their advice. We cannot control some factors such as steady lake warming since the 1960s. We must control the factors we can control including severely limiting the use of pesticides and fertilizers in our city and urging education and regulation at the state level for anywhere in our watershed. Our city owns only a small portion of our shore but we should lead by example.

WARD 4

Erich Dittmar

Q1. I am running for City Council because I feel that Canandaigua is an incredible place to live and I have the leadership skills, energy, and vision to represent my community to help steer this city in the right direction. To me, the “right direction” includes putting taxpayers first, protecting our natural resources, and building on Canandaigua’s amenities in a stable, environmentally sustainable, and fiscally responsible way.

Lately, I have found myself perplexed as to why the Ontario County IDA has granted tax breaks for projects that clearly do not need them. As a City Council member, I could not comprehend supporting (or being silent on) tax breaks to projects that would be moving forward regardless of the decision. I would be an unwavering voice on council speaking against such tax breaks in the future.

Another major reason I am running for City Council is that I will take action in preserving and enhancing our natural environment, as it is absolutely vital to the health of our residents and to the character and economy of Canandaigua. I have an environmental background, and I understand the challenges we face as a community. I will be a strong advocate for our lake and a leader in environmental policy on City Council.

I believe one way to protect the taxpayers of Canandaigua is to attract and encourage new businesses and projects. However, in order for these ventures to be solid assets to Canandaigua in the long term, they need to be carefully reviewed for economic vitality, environmental impact, as well as the effect they will have on the character of our city.

I will bring youth and energy to City Council, I will be accessible to my constituents, and I look forward to listening to and working with everyone in this city.

Q2. First, I would like to personally thank city staff who work tirelessly to serve the residents of Canandaigua. They keep us safe, keep clean water running to our faucets, and keep our city parks, sidewalks, and streets clean. With that being said, I am aware that we are understaffed and overworked in many departments.

Our fire department and our city police department are understaffed. The safety of all city residents is extremely important to me. I support the findings from the 2018 Fire Operational and Analysis Report by the Center for Public Safety Management. I would be a proponent of responsibly adding positions to both the fire department and police department to ensure the safety of not only the residents, but also those that protect us.

We are lucky to have quality parks in Canandaigua. Recently, the city added a dog park and City Council banned the use of pesticides in all public parks. (I fully support and applaud this initiative.) These changes have resulted in much more labor for our city staff to maintain our parks. This added workload, without added staff, has resulted in the elimination of planting beds and vegetation in Kershaw Park, Sonnenberg Park, and more. I would support adding staff to the parks department so that the city can maintain and enhance the beauty, cleanliness, and character of our city parks.

Although the city cannot increase public staff at zero cost to the taxpayer, City Council can recommend ways to minimize these additional costs. I would fight to mitigate costs to taxpayers through strategic scheduling (more employees equals less overtime), the use of grants, and strategic partnerships with other nearby municipalities.

Q3. In my opinion, the top issue facing the city is the threat to Canandaigua Lake. The lake is vital to our economy and to the character of our community. Without Canandaigua Lake being available and usable for residents and visitors alike, our community would face serious economic and identity issues.

Currently, there is not a clear solution to the prolific blue-green algae in the lake, which has altered the ecosystem and caused unsafe conditions to humans and pets. I will work with the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association, the state DEC, and other entities of state government to help find and implement a solution. I will also promote many other practices that would help to mitigate algae blooms in the future, such as lake-friendly lawn care, limiting the use of pesticides, and education for the public.

As a member of Climate Start Canandaigua, I volunteer my time with other concerned citizens (including Mayor Ellen Polimini and Ward 3 representative Karen White) to discuss environmental issues that our city faces and implement actions to tackle these issues. Focusing on community involvement and education is a large part of this process as well.

I know that our environment and the lake is the most important asset we have. I will fight tirelessly to support actions that protect the beauty and health of Canandaigua Lake, and will drive forward other green initiatives throughout the city.

Erika Schuppenhauer

Q1. I chose to run for City Council for two main reasons. First, I was born and raised in Canandaigua and I have long desired to give back to my community. I believe that serving on City Council will give me an opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to me over my lifetime. Second, I have seen my city struggling the past few years and residents who desperately desire change. I strongly believe it is time for a change and would love to be a driving force behind this city’s move towards a better tomorrow.

Q2. I believe that public safety and the environment should be the city’s main priorities. In the past 10 years, all departments — including fire, police and DPW — have been cut below recommended levels, and it is time to bring the staffing levels up to where they belong to make our community safe. I support the findings of the city/town study. The safety and welfare of our community and its people are not something that should ever be jeopardized.

In order to fund a staff increase, we must increase revenue, ideally, without increasing taxes. I believe the best approach would be to look into staffing grants and also to seek out fee payments from the businesses who are a part of the Payment In Lieu of Taxes program, which is exactly the intended purposes of the PILOT program — to supplement the city’s income through payments of companies who have received tax breaks.

Q3. I believe that the top issue facing City Council right now and in the years ahead is how to effectively and efficiently utilize the lakeshore without losing sight of downtown. This can be done by encouraging small business development towards the lake, directing the completion of projects that are already in the works, and ensuring that the environmental and aesthetic sanctity of the lake remain undisturbed.