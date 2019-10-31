WTCC instructor receives Golden Apple Award

Jeremy Tiffany, auto body repair instructor at the Wayne Technical and Career Center, recently received the Golden Apple Award.

Tiffany was nominated by Patty Callahan, a parent of auto body repair senior Sean Callahan, of Marion. In the nomination, she praised Tiffany for being a great role model, and for giving Sean and his classmates respect, encouragement and training to be successful when they graduate.

Tiffany is entering his 23rd year of teaching with the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. His teacher assistant is Devin Tunison.