OB-GYN joins Canandaigua Medical Group

Laura Price, of Perinton, recently joined the OB-GYN Department at Canandaigua Medical Group. She joins five other OB-GYNs, three midwives and two nurse practitioners at the practice, which is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, part of UR Medicine Thompson Health.

Price sees patients at CMG’s Canandaigua location, 335 Parrish St., and Victor location, 53 W. Main St.

After graduating from the College at Brockport with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, Price received her medical degree at St. Matthew’s University on Grand Cayman. She obtained a master’s in business administration from Davenport University before completing the OB-GYN residency program at William Beaumont Hospital in Michigan.

Waste Harmonics welcomes new hires

Waste Harmonics in Victor recently hired Matt Hollister, of Lansing; Tom Moran, of West Irondequoit; Jennifer Robinson, of Canandaigua; and Brad Young, of Decatur, Georgia.

As director of business development and sustainability, Hollister is responsible for pallet management, pallet recycling and commodity recycling services. Moran is responsible for managing the equipment group as vice president of operations and will oversee the vendor relations team.

As director of marketing, Robinson is responsible for increasing awareness of Waste Harmonics, pursuing new business opportunities and communicating with existing customers. Young is responsible for overseeing pallet and recycling programs and initiatives with current and future clients as director of sustainability.