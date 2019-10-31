Pittsford Central School District joins public school districts across New York to honor its volunteer board of education members during School Board Recognition week from Oct. 21 to 25 — a week proclaimed by New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
School Board Recognition Week is an opportunity to raise community awareness about the role volunteer school board members have within a school district.
Pittsford Central School District recognizes and thanks it board of education members Amy J. Thomas, president; Kim McCluski, vice president; Ted Aroesty; Valerie Baum; Irene Narotsky; René Sanchez-Kazakos; and Peter Sullivan.
Pittsford CSD celebrates board of education during school board recognition week
