St. Ann’s Community employees participated in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 12 at Frontier Field along with over 1,400 participants from the Rochester area.

The Alzheimer’s Walk Committee at St. Ann’s helped organize and facilitate several fundraisers throughout the months of September and October. The most popular fundraiser was a gift basket battle between departments, which consisted of a raffle for themed gift baskets. The gift basket battle raised almost $5,000 in just one week.

All funds raised through the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk is held every year in more than 600 communities nationwide, and the walks have raised more than $75 million since growing nationally in 2015.