St. John’s Meadows and Brighton resident Harold Files led a group of his neighbors in a community service project to support the Personal Energy Transportation Project, an international ministry serving individuals with disabilities in developing countries.
The group sanded pieces of wood that Files cut in St. John’s Meadows’ woodshop. The pieces will be used to make mobility carts, similar to wheelchairs.
St. John’s residents build mobility cart for PET Project
