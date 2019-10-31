The Henrietta Fire District asked motorists to drive with care on exits 14 A and B on I-390 in Henrietta as first responders clear the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the call of a two-car crash around 7 p.m. They say a Ford Mustang lost control on the highway and slid into the side of the tanker truck. The Mustang hit the discharge valve ports on the truck causing at least 25 gallons of gasoline to spill on to the road.

The truck is off to the side of the road, so traffic isn't blocked, but there may still be first responders on scene.

The sheriff's office says there is no concern to the public concern the spill and responders are working to clean the area up.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.