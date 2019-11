Here's your Halloween forecast:

Thursday forecast:

Hi: 66° | Lo: 54°

Precipitation: 80% | Wind: S at 9mph

Today: Periods of rain, heaviest during the afternoon and evening. A half inch to an inch of rain possible. Wind S/SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Steady rain tapering to some lake effect rain/snow showers. Turning windy. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.