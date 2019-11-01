Representing the people of Ward 3 on Canandaigua City Council has been my honor.

We have a lot to be proud of in Canandaigua: a balanced budget, several exciting development projects and the lowest property tax rate of cities in the region. We’ve added two police officers and three firefighters in the last two years and have taken steps to protect our lake from harmful chemicals.

But there’s still work to be done. I pledge to preserve our small city quality of life, keep our services high and taxes low, be an outspoken advocate for environmentally sound policies, and ensure that tax concessions to for-profit businesses do not harm city residents. I have the experience to keep Canandaigua a safe, affordable community where we can live, work, play and learn.

In the last few weeks, I have visited nearly every home in Ward 3 and spoken with hundreds of families about what’s important to you. If we haven’t had a chance to connect, feel free to email me at Karen.White@CanandaiguaNewYork.gov.

I hope you will vote for me on Tuesday, November 5 as your Ward 3 representative.

Karen White

Canandaigua City Councilwoman, Ward 3