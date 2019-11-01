Finger Lakes Community College, 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Hopewell, will host its Fall Open House for prospective students on Nov. 9, including tours of studios and labs visitors typically cannot see when classes are in session.

“Our goal is to be as accessible as possible, because we know the impact higher education makes for our students and the community,” said Matthew Stever, director of admissions. “We host Fall Open House on a Saturday to accommodate the busy schedules of our prospective students and their families. In addition, FLCC has eliminated our application fee to provide access for all members of our community.”

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration in the Main Campus lobby. Call 585-785-1000 or email admissions@flcc.edu for information, or visit flcc.edu/visit to register.

President Robert Nye will greet visitors before a continental breakfast and trade-show style fair, during which students can speak directly to professors, financial aid counselors and other professionals.

The rest of the Fall Open House is organized so families can customize their visit, attending information sessions or tours that most interest them. Students can learn about study abroad and honors classes, and get advice on selecting a major and building a plan for transfer to a four-year college.

Visitors will have an opportunity to see the music recording studios, game programming and design lab, fine arts and graphic design suite, and nursing lab. FLCC will offer tours of student housing, the new athletic fields and New York Kitchen on Lakeshore Drive, where culinary arts students get hands-on instruction.