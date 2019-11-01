Major power outages spread across the region; crews not keeping up with the damaging winds.

Intense winds are causing power outages and damage across the area.

As of early Friday morning, more than more than 600 customers were still without power in Ontario County, 4,300 in Wayne County. The west side of Monroe County got hit even harder: 8,000 customers were without power in Monroe County.

There are also dozens of reports of fallen trees and power lines in the area.

