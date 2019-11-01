Demetrice Garcia is a mom to seven children, ranging in age from 20 to seven months, and she works part-time in the emergency department of a local hospital. She’s also enrolled full-time as a biotechnology major at Finger Lakes Community College.

Garcia said she wouldn’t be able to pursue her dream of earning a degree if it weren’t for the support she receives from her employer, family and friends. Her perseverance was recognized at FLCC with another measure of relief — the Fred and Mary Jennejahn Memorial Scholarship.

The $1,000 award was created by FLCC mathematics professor Bryan Ingham and his wife, Christine, in honor of his grandparents. Fred was a World War II veteran, Rotarian and volunteer firefighter, and Mary was a longtime middle school math teacher.

Garcia met Ingham at the 35th annual Constellation Brands Honors Dinner, an event held at the FLCC main campus to recognize scholarship recipients and their benefactors.

“I’m inspired by students like Demi, who can manage so many things while attending school,” Ingham said. “It’s an honor to be able to help Demi and her family with this scholarship.”

Garcia hopes to complete her associate degree in December 2020.

“I can honestly say my life is completely backwards, but it is working backwards,” she said. “I keep thinking about it and I don’t think I would be as happy and successful as I’ve been had I gone to college right out of high school. I am so thankful for the support I’m receiving from family and friends, and I’m grateful for this scholarship — it is helping me achieve my dream.”

Seven new scholarships were awarded in the past year: the Garmezy & Murphy Viticulture Scholarship, Thomas Albanese Memorial Scholarship, Bob Barbuto Memorial Jazz Scholarship, John H. Brahm III Memorial Scholarship, Justin Christensen Memorial Scholarship, Geneva Community Projects Scholarship and William D. Langston Memorial Scholarship.

The privately funded FLCC Foundation scholarships are presented to part- and full-time students entering or returning to FLCC this fall, or those who transferred to four-year colleges and universities. Students apply for and are selected to receive the awards based on criteria relating to major, GPA and intended occupation. The awards range from $100 to full tuition, currently $4,722 per year.

Call (585) 785-1541, email foundation@flcc.edu or visit give.flcc.edu for information on creating a new scholarship or donating to an existing fund.

Local students are among this year’s scholarship recipients.

Monroe County

Fairport: Elizabeth Seewald, Ned Shipley and Hanna Slaughter.

Hilton: Shaylyn Wiest.

Honeoye Falls: Meghan Doyle, Kevin Stottler and Noah Van Bork.

Pittsford: Richard Lomb.

Rochester: Jalissa Colon, Gay Htoo, Sara Infantino, Dan Magee, Alexa Nicotina, Stephen O’Brien, Tanya Scala and Tianna Scelsi.

Scottsville: Jenna Scott.

Ontario County

Bloomfield: Sarah Barker, Ryan Fischer, John Henry, Jayde Langan, Gale McClellan and James McClelland.

Canandaigua: Alice Avila, Bradd Boyce, Francisco Burquez, Katelyn Burquez, Stephanie Chrysler, Olivia DiPaolo, Daniel Ellers, Rachel Emerson, Emma Farnsworth, Courtney Gaddy, Andrea Gallinger, Olivia Garlock, Madigan Groff, Rebecca Hazard, Brody Hotelling, Angela Hurlbutt, Lillian Jensen, Hannah Lochner, Jasmine Lofdahl, Lydia Mazza, Emily O’Neill, Allison Pellett, Sarah Trainor, Marissa Waterman and Caleb Waterman.

Clifton Springs: Jen Neubauer and Sara Vanderhoof.

Farmington: Brianna Cole-Allen, Denise Owens, Allison Riley and Stacey Vanderwall.

Geneva: Amanda Barnes, Roishon Bowman, Gavin Caccavale-Brown, Lisa Carylon, Jessica Daggett, Briana Horton, Margaret Jones, Tatiana Klestinec, Georgedaliz Lopez, Alara Powell, Kaylee Smolinski, Ciara Steele, Sarah Thorne, Bailey Wayne and Ashley Velez-Ramos.

Honeoye: Ashley Swingle.

Ionia: Abigail Miller.

Manchester: Natasha Sherman.

Naples: Rachel Haydar, Amber LeMay and Sarah Grace Parshall.

Phelps: Wyatt Harrington and Autumn Javier.

Shortsville: Rebecca Ritzenthaler.

Stanley: Henry Sloth and Andrew Smith.

Victor: Brandon Boje, Laura Broderick, Ethan Davis and Colin Reagan.

Wayne County

Clyde: Kailey Cole.

Lyons: Alivia Chardeen, Debra Hayes and Hunter Schleede.

Macedon: Osmen Ahmed, Wayne Dunbar, Crystal Pragle-Fishell and Sydney Stell.

Marion: Ivan Castillo-Serrano and Austin Smeatin.

Newark: Jayden Durfee, Demetrice Garcia, Nicole Garritano, Dylan Ide, Connor O’Brien, Danika Ritz and James Standish.

North Rose: Gabrielle Warring.

Palmyra: Sylvia Boheen, Jessie Hubright, Lacey Johnson, Diana Ortega, Ivory Saalfrank and Lydia Wizeman.

Walworth: Victoria Boulware.

Williamson: Erika Meyn and Matt Serody.

Yates County

Branchport: Aline Trombley.

Dundee: William Fryburger, Silver Hall-Sutterby and Rachel Woodruff.

Keuka Park: Maylee Adams, Hayley Bradford, Alvaro Chavez Gonzalez, Constance Glover, Patricia Richardson, Megan Walker and Sarah Wilder.